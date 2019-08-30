Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 232.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 932,266 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Citigroup worth $93,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,787,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,886,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average is $66.39. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

