Citigroup Boosts Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $49.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZYME. Barclays raised their target price on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $974.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 24.44% and a negative net margin of 102.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 312.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 134.4% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,453,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 833,333 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,200,000 after purchasing an additional 434,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $6,675,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

