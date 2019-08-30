Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,103,800 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 39,912,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at $168,167.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $1,227,506. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,733,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,085,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

