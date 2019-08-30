CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP) Shares Down 39.2%

CIP Merchant Capital Ltd (LON:CIP) fell 39.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.79 ($1.16).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.

In other CIP Merchant Capital news, insider Adrian John Reginald Collins purchased 50,000 shares of CIP Merchant Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £32,500 ($42,467.01).

