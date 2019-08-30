Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CINF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.40.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $112.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average of $96.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 145.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

