Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.27

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.27 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 439573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,027,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,236,000 after buying an additional 406,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,989,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,027 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,937,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,588,000 after purchasing an additional 953,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

