Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after buying an additional 118,611 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 146,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after acquiring an additional 66,119 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.34. 137,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,587. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $546.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

