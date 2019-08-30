CIM Commercial Trust Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 3rd (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 3rd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 30th.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a current ratio of 23.02. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $14.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous dividend of $0.13.

CMCT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 284.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 4,484.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.