Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,787,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 192,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.15% of Ciena worth $73,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 259.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Ciena by 283.0% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 7.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 80.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Ciena to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. 391,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,590. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 7,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $351,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $84,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,587. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

