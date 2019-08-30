CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Trading Down 0.1%

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.18, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

