China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.66

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.66 and traded as high as $45.01. China Telecom shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 799 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get China Telecom alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in China Telecom by 51.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in China Telecom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in China Telecom by 400.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in China Telecom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in China Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.