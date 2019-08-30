China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.00

China Nonferrous Gold Ltd (LON:CNG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 17.60 ($0.23), with a volume of 971915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The company has a market cap of $61.18 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.85.

About China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited mines, explores, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien Shan gold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

