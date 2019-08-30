Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,823 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,741,000 after buying an additional 174,872 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Gabelli began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

