Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Chembio Diagnostics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 28.7% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

