Chelverton Growth Trust (LON:CGW) Stock Price Down 17.4%

Chelverton Growth Trust plc (LON:CGW)’s stock price was down 17.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.53), approximately 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.02 ($0.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.89.

About Chelverton Growth Trust (LON:CGW)

Chelverton Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth through investment in companies listed on the official list and traded on the Alternative Investment Market with a market capitalization at the time of investment of up to 50 million pounds. The Company invests in securities of publicly quoted the United Kingdom companies, though it may invest in unquoted securities.

