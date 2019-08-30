Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a hold rating and a $422.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $415.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $407.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $272.91 and a 1 year high of $417.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 230.3% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

