Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a hold rating and a $422.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $415.21.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $407.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $272.91 and a 1 year high of $417.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.83.
In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 230.3% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
