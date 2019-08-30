Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Centurylink reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTL. Citigroup upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.59.

NYSE CTL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.36. 157,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,815,517. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. Centurylink has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $23.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 563.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 279.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 96.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

