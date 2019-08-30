Centrality Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,904.00 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Centrality has a market cap of $10.89 million and $2,904.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Centrality has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00232532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.01336783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018857 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00091292 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021580 BTC.

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,428,186 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

