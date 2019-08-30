Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.89-2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion.Catalent also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.89-2.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $52.95 on Friday. Catalent has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $853,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $219,024.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

