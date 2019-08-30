Carube Copper (CVE:CUC) Trading Up 28.6%

Carube Copper Corp. (CVE:CUC) shares were up 28.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 637,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 468% from the average daily volume of 112,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

About Carube Copper (CVE:CUC)

Carube Copper Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Jamaica and Canada. The company owns 11 copper and gold exploration licenses in Jamaica covering an area of 535 square kilometers. It primarily holds interest in the Bellas Gate project that consists of Bellas Gate and Browns Hall special exclusive prospecting licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located in Jamaica.

