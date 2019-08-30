Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$105.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CJT. Laurentian lowered shares of Cargojet from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$102.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cargojet from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$110.50.

CJT opened at C$101.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$65.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$93.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.78.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

