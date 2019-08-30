Carboneum [C8] Token Price Hits $0.0230 on Exchanges (C8)

Carboneum [C8] Token (CURRENCY:C8) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Carboneum [C8] Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Carboneum [C8] Token has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $299.00 worth of Carboneum [C8] Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carboneum [C8] Token has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00233379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.01349678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018852 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00092285 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021179 BTC.

Carboneum [C8] Token Token Profile

Carboneum [C8] Token’s total supply is 131,456,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,330,711 tokens. Carboneum [C8] Token’s official website is www.carboneum.io . Carboneum [C8] Token’s official Twitter account is @carboneum_io

Carboneum [C8] Token Token Trading

Carboneum [C8] Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboneum [C8] Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboneum [C8] Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carboneum [C8] Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

