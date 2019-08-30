CanonChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million (CZR)

CanonChain (CURRENCY:CZR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. CanonChain has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $363,944.00 worth of CanonChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CanonChain has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CanonChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00232521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.01337494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091135 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CanonChain Token Profile

CanonChain’s total supply is 1,618,033,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,750,947 tokens. CanonChain’s official Twitter account is @canonchain . CanonChain’s official website is www.canonchain.com

Buying and Selling CanonChain

CanonChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanonChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanonChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanonChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

