Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.58.

CFW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

TSE CFW traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.55. The company had a trading volume of 432,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.98. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$1.32 and a one year high of C$5.44. The company has a market cap of $222.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.59.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

