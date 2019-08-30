Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Up to $18.90

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $18.90. Caleres shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 737,406 shares.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 target price on Caleres and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $798.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $752.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $9,333,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,575,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Caleres by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 175,003 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Caleres by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 880,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,729,000 after acquiring an additional 154,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 1,629.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

