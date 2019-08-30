CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRNCY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

CRNCY stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

