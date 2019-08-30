Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,454,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,818,483 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.95% of Cadence Design Systems worth $386,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $69.31. 11,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.25. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $38,063.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,912,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $88,608.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,144 shares of company stock worth $11,747,432. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.