C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.00

Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (LON:C4XD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 127781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 million and a P/E ratio of -7.92.

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. The company has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy 3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilises proprietary ground-breaking mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behaviour and physical properties of drug molecules; and MolPlex.

