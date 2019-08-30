Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.14-7.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.8-9.3% to ~$7.2-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.14-7.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $168.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.47.

BURL stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.94. The stock had a trading volume of 686,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,576. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.27. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $206.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 186.11% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $3,303,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,114,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $1,078,038.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,397,765.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,630,907. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

