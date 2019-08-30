Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.14-7.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.8-9.3% to ~$7.2-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.14-7.22 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $168.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.47.
BURL stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.94. The stock had a trading volume of 686,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,576. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.27. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $206.05.
In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $3,303,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,114,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $1,078,038.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,397,765.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,630,907. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Further Reading: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.