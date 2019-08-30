Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78043943-1.79684901 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.14-7.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.68. 572,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,576. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $206.05.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 186.11% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $197.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.47.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $3,303,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,114,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $1,078,038.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,397,765.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,630,907. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.