Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Down 9.8% Following Weak Earnings

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.57, 303,370 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 253,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $79.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

BBW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

