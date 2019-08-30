Brokerages Set Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target at $52.86

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPLD. ValuEngine downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

In other Upland Software news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,742.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 39.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 177.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 8.5% in the second quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 96,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $15,872,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. 1,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.56 million, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.21. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $53.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

