Brokerages Set Nordex SE (ETR:NDX1) Price Target at €11.32

Nordex SE (ETR:NDX1) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.25 ($13.08).

NDX1 has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of ETR:NDX1 traded down €0.21 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €9.19 ($10.68). 583,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,965. Nordex has a 52 week low of €7.11 ($8.27) and a 52 week high of €15.75 ($18.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $887.39 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.48.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

