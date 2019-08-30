Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT at $57.20

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $41.74. 3,460,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,197,661. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.