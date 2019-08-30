Brokerages Set Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) Target Price at GBX 577.29

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 577.29 ($7.54).

ISAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 546 ($7.13) price target on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

LON ISAT traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 603.60 ($7.89). 3,226,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.06. Inmarsat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 355 ($4.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.40 ($7.69). The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 572.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 523.97.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

