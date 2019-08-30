Brokerages Set Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) Target Price at GBX 577.29

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 577.29 ($7.54).

ISAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 546 ($7.13) price target on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

LON ISAT traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 603.60 ($7.89). 3,226,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.06. Inmarsat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 355 ($4.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.40 ($7.69). The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 572.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 523.97.

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

