Brokerages Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Target Price at $15.48

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.48.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In other news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 155.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

