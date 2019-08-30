Brokerages Set HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) PT at $62.41

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.41.

Several analysts have commented on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. 46,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,015. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,776,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,888 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,917,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,862,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after acquiring an additional 220,651 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 321,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,482,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,800,000 after acquiring an additional 170,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

