Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.88) to ($5.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.45) to ($3.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 861.41% and a negative return on equity of 120.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WVE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 154,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,906. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $754.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

In other news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $82,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

