Brokerages Expect Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Announce -$0.90 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) will announce ($0.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.83). Tricida reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($3.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

In other Tricida news, insider Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $124,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Lockey sold 40,401 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $1,498,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,326 shares of company stock worth $3,358,118 in the last three months. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tricida by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in Tricida by 4.9% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Tricida by 99.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tricida during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 100,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,865. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.22. Tricida has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

