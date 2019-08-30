Brokerages Expect Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Textainer Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. Textainer Group reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Textainer Group will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Textainer Group.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.16). Textainer Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $155.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Textainer Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGH shares. Cowen set a $13.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Textainer Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 150,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 67,135 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Textainer Group by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 105,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Textainer Group by 145.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Textainer Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.98. 7,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $439.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.20.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

