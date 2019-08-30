Brokerages Expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to announce $231.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.02 million to $233.68 million. Omnicell posted sales of $204.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year sales of $894.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $889.57 million to $898.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $971.13 million, with estimates ranging from $934.29 million to $990.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.13 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.70%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

In other news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $351,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 140,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $848,631.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,732.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,773,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 169.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,764,000 after acquiring an additional 344,744 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 440,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 801.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth $247,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.04. 3,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

