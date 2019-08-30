Brokerages Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.55. Olin reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

NYSE OLN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,494. Olin has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman bought 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vince J. Smith bought 5,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $372,710. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Olin by 8.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Olin by 30.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.