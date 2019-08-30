Brokerages Expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $908.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Colfax had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on shares of Colfax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

NYSE:CFX traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Colfax has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,589 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $529,972.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,970.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,750 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $128,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,094.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 42,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

