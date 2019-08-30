Brokerages Expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.82. 37,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,156.40 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $308,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ozzie J. Goldschmied sold 63,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $3,401,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,201,162 shares of company stock worth $503,176,581 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

