Brokerages Anticipate Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Ship Finance International posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ship Finance International.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.61 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Ship Finance International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of SFL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 528,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,018. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. Ship Finance International has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ship Finance International during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 416.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ship Finance International during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Ship Finance International during the second quarter valued at $103,000. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

