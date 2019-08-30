Brokerages Anticipate Ring Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:REI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.71 Million

Analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:REI) will post sales of $51.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ring Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.42 million and the lowest is $49.92 million. Ring Energy posted sales of $32.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ring Energy will report full-year sales of $199.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.40 million to $202.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $219.68 million, with estimates ranging from $201.94 million to $240.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ring Energy.

Ring Energy (NASDAQ:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.66 million.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

REI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,656. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas.

