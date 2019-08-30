Brokerages Anticipate Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigant Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. Navigant Consulting posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navigant Consulting.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.77 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCI shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of NCI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,207. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Navigant Consulting has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

