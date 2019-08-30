Brokerages Anticipate Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigant Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. Navigant Consulting posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navigant Consulting.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.77 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCI shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of NCI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,207. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Navigant Consulting has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigant Consulting (NCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Navigant Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigant Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.