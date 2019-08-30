Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BBA Icatu Securities raised BRF from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $12.00 price target on BRF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BRF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 7.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in BRF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in BRF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 204.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

BRFS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 69,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,774. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.82. BRF has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRF will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

