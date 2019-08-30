Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €45.00 by Nord/LB

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €45.00 ($52.33) target price from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €52.33 ($60.85).

BNR stock traded up €0.72 ($0.84) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €43.70 ($50.81). The stock had a trading volume of 121,845 shares. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.48.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

