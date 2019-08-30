Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €52.33 ($60.85).

BNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag stock traded up €0.85 ($0.99) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €43.83 ($50.97). The stock had a trading volume of 295,333 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of €43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.48. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.